United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,418 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

UFCS opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.97 million, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

