California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 75.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

