Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,850 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $29,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,445,000 after acquiring an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $5,855,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 63,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 85.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 59,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 63.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

