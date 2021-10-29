Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $150.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PII. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE PII opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. Polaris has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.