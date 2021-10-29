Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 944,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $29,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

