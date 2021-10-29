California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,466 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSV stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $895.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Article: Call Option

