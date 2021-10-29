California Public Employees Retirement System Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,743 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HBNC opened at $18.48 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.