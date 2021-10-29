LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 82.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,116,000 after buying an additional 237,209 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,346,000 after buying an additional 430,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.