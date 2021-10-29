LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.65 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

