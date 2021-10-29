The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stake Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

