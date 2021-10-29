3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $194.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

MMM stock opened at $179.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

