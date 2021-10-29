Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,068 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.37% of Spok worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spok by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spok by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.27. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

