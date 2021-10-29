Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 489 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $639.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $304.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.83. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

