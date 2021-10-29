Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

