Berenberg Bank Trims Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Target Price to GBX 70

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of LON:GEMD opened at GBX 56.20 ($0.73) on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of £78.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.74.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

