Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.10 ($8.25).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 420.20 ($5.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 470.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 931.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.