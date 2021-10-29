Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

