$0.44 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

CSWC stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $622.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.