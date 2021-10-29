Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.14.

BCS stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after buying an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barclays by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 194,377 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

