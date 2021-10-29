Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 16,679 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

CRCT stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $24,868,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $47,612,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

