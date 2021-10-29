Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMS opened at $111.25 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

