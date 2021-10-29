BMO Capital Markets Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $220.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.99.

Shares of ENPH opened at $224.46 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $93.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,040,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

