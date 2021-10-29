TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

NYSE:TRU opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after acquiring an additional 667,911 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in TransUnion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

