ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,839,000. First Washington CORP bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,739,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,609,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $861.16 million, a PE ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

