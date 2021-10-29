Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,901,036.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,669 shares of company stock worth $30,763,611. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

