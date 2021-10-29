Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Reduced by William Blair

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.39.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

FB opened at $316.92 on Wednesday. Facebook has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 51.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,886,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

