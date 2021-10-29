SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up to $62.62

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.62, but opened at $64.64. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $63.43, with a volume of 2,224 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after buying an additional 271,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after buying an additional 216,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,007,000 after buying an additional 212,011 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,021,000 after buying an additional 176,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

