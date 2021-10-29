EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.29

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.65. EVgo shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 23,249 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on EVgo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 42.77, a current ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,091,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

