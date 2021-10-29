DA Davidson Boosts Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $100.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

IPAR stock opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

