Truist Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $12.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target reduced by Truist from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.56.

IMVT opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George V. Migausky purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

