Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,350.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,074.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,916.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,516.55 and a one year high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

