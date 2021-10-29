Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 598,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.