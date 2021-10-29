Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 2,973 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $467.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

