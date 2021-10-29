Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $21,413,000.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $187.85 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

