M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,669 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CTS were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CTS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

