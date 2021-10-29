325 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company.

TPL opened at $1,262.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,293.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,454.78. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $439.05 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

