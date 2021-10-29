The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $59.02, but opened at $62.92. The Brink’s shares last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 3,691 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $2,633,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 117.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 231.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 149,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,905 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 1.54.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

