Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $14.00. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 15,284 shares.

The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

