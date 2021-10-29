Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $202.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCI. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Shares of CCI opened at $181.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.81. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

