John A. Ziegler Sells 758 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARCH opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,682.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

