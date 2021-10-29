Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

Several research firms have commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $6,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $6,014,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 291.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 890,792 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

