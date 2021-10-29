Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Expands By 161.1%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of KNCAY stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.81.
Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Konica Minolta had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Konica Minolta will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.
