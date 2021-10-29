Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Expands By 161.1%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of KNCAY stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Konica Minolta had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Konica Minolta will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

