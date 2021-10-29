Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 157.8% in October

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 157.8% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

FSNUY opened at $11.76 on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

