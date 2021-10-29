LPL Financial LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $76,648,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $20,152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,561,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 380,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 315,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.