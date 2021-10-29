LPL Financial LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,596,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 664.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

