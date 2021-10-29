Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $196.27 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

