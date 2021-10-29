Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63,492 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,237,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 955,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.