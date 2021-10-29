Franklin Resources Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.