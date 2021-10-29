Craig Phillips Sells 3,512 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $58,896.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Phillips sold 3,688 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $63,765.52.

On Monday, September 27th, Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $99,949.20.

LCUT stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $373.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,824 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after buying an additional 223,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

