Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $276.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Target have increased and outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide seamless shopping experience. The company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Target’s better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Markedly, comps grew for the 17th quarter in row. Management now envisions high single digit growth in comps for the second half of fiscal 2021. However, Delta variant, product cost inflation and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges Target need to encounter.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.29.

NYSE:TGT opened at $258.22 on Tuesday. Target has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.25. The firm has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $175,262,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

